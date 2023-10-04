Bhopal: MBBS Student Hangs Self At In-Laws' House In Chhola, Probe Underway

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old married woman, a student in MBBS, hanged herself at her in-laws’ house in Chhola on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The police added that the husband of the woman had gone out of the house, when the incident took place.

Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar stated that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Chhaya Patel (27), who was a second year student in MBBS and was pursuing the course from Indore. She was a native of Bina and had got married to a man named Pushpendra Patel in December 2019. Pushpendra had also been preparing for competitive exams.

On Tuesday, Pushpendra had gone to court for some work in the noon, when Chhaya hanged herself inside her room. When her in-laws spotted her hanging, they alerted the neighbours and the police.

She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead.

Police rushed to the spot and referred her body for post-mortem. They did not recover any suicide note from the spot too. They have launched detailed investigations to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by Chhaya.