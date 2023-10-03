Bhopal: CM Shivraj Wants To Know Whether He Should Contest Upcoming Polls

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A question put up by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a public meeting in Bherunda belonging to his constituency Budhni has surprised many.

At the end of his speech in Pataleshwar temple on Tuesday, Chouhan asked the audience whether he should fight the ensuing election or not. Chouhan also wanted to know from the public whether he should fight election from this area or from any other place.

Mama’s appeal instantly struck the emotional chord with the audience who said aloud he would contest the election from Budhni only. Then the crowd said in full-throated ease – Mama, Mama, Mama…

On Sunday, Chouhan emotionally said, “You won’t get a brother like me. If I go, you will remember me.”

His statements made in his assembly constituency kicked up many speculations.

The BJP has announced three lists of candidates. The names of veteran leaders, like Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel figured in the second list. All the three leaders are considered aspirants for the post of chief minister.

After the names of these leaders have figured in the list, it is believed that the BJP will elect the chief minister after it wins the election.

The BJP is not projecting anyone as chief ministerial candidate this time. Against this backdrop, Chouhan’s statement has generated a lot of political heat.

There are speculations about whether Chouhan will contest the election this time or not and about whether his constituency will be changed.

In 2013, Chouhan contested election from Budhni and Vidisha. So, it is speculated that he may be asked to contest from Vidisha constituency which the BJP lost in 2018.