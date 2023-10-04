Bhopal: Madhav National Park Officials Contemplating Bringing Two More Big Cats

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Madhav National Park, Shivpuri, are contemplating bringing at least two more tigers from other tiger reserves in the coming days, most probably in the winter season.

However, it has not been decided where the two big cats would be brought from.

Currently, the national park has three tigers, which were brought in March. It was after the gap of almost 27 years that tigers were reintroduced into the Madhav National Park. Earlier, the park had a good population of big cats which decimated due to unknown reasons.

“There was a permission to translocate five tigers to Madhav National Park and three tigers have been translocated. Still two more tigers are needed to be shifted to the park,” sources in the forest department said.

Meanwhile, the three translocated tigers at the park have adapted to their new environment and are surviving in open jungles.

Tiger that killed man still untraceable

The officers of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are trying to find the tiger which had killed a man in Machkheta beat of Manpur range on Sunday evening. As many as five elephants are being used to trace the big cat, which is said to have moved towards the core area. In the meantime, forest ranger MK Ahirwar said that after attacking the man, identified as Rammilan Chaudhary, the tiger had not devoured his corpse. It seems that the victim might have tried to save his cattle and the tiger pounced upon him.