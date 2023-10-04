Bhopal: 3K To Carry 726 Maati Kalashs To Delhi On Spl Trains Under Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 3,000 people from different parts of the state will carry 726 ‘Maati Kalashs’ from Bhopal to Delhi onboard special trains on October 27 as part of Amrit Kalash Yatra under Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign. They will include four representatives each from all the development blocks and municipal bodies in the state. Each block and municipal body will send four representatives with their respective Kalash, including one woman, one Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) member, a coordinator, one person nominated by the district administration.

The Maati Kalashs will be brought to Bhopal, where a function is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 26. The Kalashs will reach Delhi on October 28, where the final programme will be held on November 2.

According to an official of the culture department, which is the nodal agency for the campaign, a fistful of soil and rice from each of the around 52,000 villages will be collected and brought to the respective village Panchayats, which are 23,000 in number. From the village panchayat, the soil will reach the respective block headquarters and one ‘Amrit Kalash’ will be prepared for each of the 313 blocks. A similar exercise will be conducted in each municipal ward of cities and towns and one Kalash prepared for each municipal body. Schools and colleges will also add soil from their premises to the Kalashs.

The 726 Maati Kalashs from the state will be displayed at the function in Bhopal, which will witness participation of youths from NSS, NYK and NCC, besides representatives from the army, the police and students of schools and colleges. Freedom fighters and members of their families will also participate in the event, the official said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)