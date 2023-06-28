 MP: Police File FIR in Gwalior Over Objectionable Posters of CM; PhonePe Requests Congress To Remove Them
The accused in the FIR (first information report) have not been identified and further investigation was underway, Gwalior police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with objectionable posters of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan which have surfaced in Gwalior.

Following a complaint regarding the objectionable posters of the CM, a case was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections at the Padao police station, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel.

The accused in the FIR (first information report) have not been identified and further investigation was underway, he said.

The posters featuring a QR code and a picture of Chouhan with the message “50% Lao, Kam Karao” (bring 50 per cent and get the work done) along with a leading online payment app’s name had come up in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, in the last few days.

BJP accuses Congress of putting up posters

The ruling BJP had accused Congress of putting up these posters, a charge denied by the Opposition party.

The Congress claimed the campaign was a reaction of common people after the BJP started a “poster war" ahead of the Assembly polls which are due by the year-end.

Earlier, objectionable posters of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had emerged in the state capital Bhopal.

PhonePe objects to posters

Meanwhile, PhonePe requested Madhya Pradesh Congress to remove the said posters as its brand logo was used on them.

"PhonePe objects to the unauthorised usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party.

"The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour," PhonePe tweeted.

