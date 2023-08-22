 MP: 'Our Endeavour Is To Hoist Tiranga On Moon As Well,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On Chandrayaan-3
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Our Endeavour Is To Hoist Tiranga On Moon As Well,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On Chandrayaan-3

MP: 'Our Endeavour Is To Hoist Tiranga On Moon As Well,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On Chandrayaan-3

Union minister Scindia also extended congratulations to all the experts, scientists and PM Modi ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 to land on the moon.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 will be a great history created by Indian scientists and experts.

Scindia made the remark while speaking to reporters in Gwalior on Tuesday.

"The success of Chandrayaan-3 will be a great history created by the experts and scientists of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was achieving new heights, the Indian flag was hoisting not only inside the country but also on the world platforms, but now it is our endeavour that the tricolour of India should be hoisted on the moon as well," Scindia said.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College, Promises Caste-Based Census...
article-image

Meanwhile, the union minister Scindia also extended congratulations to all the experts, scientists and PM Modi ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 to land on the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon around 18:04 hours IST

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST.

Earlier, on Monday, ISRO chairman and secretary of the Department of Space, S Somanath called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh in the national capital, apprising him of the status and readiness of 'Chandrayaan-3' for the moon landing.

The ISRO chairman briefed the minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 saying all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies were anticipated on Wednesday, the scheduled date for landing on the lunar surface.

Read Also
MP: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Cub In Alirajpur - WATCH
article-image

The health of Chandrayaan-3 will be monitored continuously, he said, adding that the final sequence of landing will be fully tested out.

During the meeting, Union Minister Singh expressed confidence in 'Chandrayaan-3' making a soft landing this time, adding that he hoped that it would script a new history of planetary exploration under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Live action will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-2 was 'partially successful'

While the 'Chandrayaan-2' mission was only 'partially successful' since the lander lost contact after a hard landing, ISRO successfully established two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-3 lander module and the still-orbiting Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. The primary objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold -- to demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface; to demonstrate rover movement on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, 2023 via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 PM.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Our Endeavour Is To Hoist Tiranga On Moon As Well,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On...

MP: 'Our Endeavour Is To Hoist Tiranga On Moon As Well,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On...

MP: Kamal Nath Hits Out At BJP Over Its Claim On Lifting People Out Of Poverty

MP: Kamal Nath Hits Out At BJP Over Its Claim On Lifting People Out Of Poverty

Bhopal: More Than 8.70 Lakh Youths Registered Under Seekho Kamao Yojana, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: More Than 8.70 Lakh Youths Registered Under Seekho Kamao Yojana, Says CM Chouhan

MP Election 2023: "IIT-Indore, AIIMS-Bhopal & More"... Kharge Gives A Befitting Reply After Amit...

MP Election 2023:

MP Election 2023: Congs' Kharge Accuses BJP Govt Of Charging 50% Commission As Favour, Calls MP Govt...

MP Election 2023: Congs' Kharge Accuses BJP Govt Of Charging 50% Commission As Favour, Calls MP Govt...