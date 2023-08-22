MP: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Cub In Alirajpur - WATCH

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A forest department team from Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh rescued a leopard cub from a house after its video came to light here on Tuesday.

During the medical examination, it was revealed that the cub is about two months old and looks weak due to starvation. The team took the cub into their custody.

The forest team claimed that they got the video from sources where they saw a cub roaming in the house. They immediately swung into action and rushed to the spot. They rescued the cub, and now the team from the Forest Department has started searching for the cub's mother. At present, the cub has been kept in Alirajpur only. At the same time, it is also being investigated how the cub reached here. At present, clear information has not been revealed in this matter.

