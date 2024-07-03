MP Nursing Scam: Opposition Demands Vishvas Sarang To Quit, Minister Refuses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It happened for the first time in the history of the state assembly that a debate was conducted over calling attention motion for four hours on Tuesday.

The Congress demanded the then Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang’s resignation on nursing scam. Sarang, however, refused to quit. When Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla gave a clean chit to Sarang, the Congress raised a hue and cry over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said Sarang was associated with the scam. He said the permission had been granted to 219 nursing colleges when the Covid-19 was at its peak during 2020-21. There was no election of Nursing Council, Singhar said, adding that the colleges were given permission through verbal orders.

One faculty member was working in ten colleges, and the officers of the CBI, who were inquiring into the scam, also became part of it, he said, adding that many officers were caught while they were taking bribes.

Singhar demanded an all-party committee of the House to inquire into the case. Before the discussions began, deputy leader of the Opposition in House Hemant Katare said lakhs of students suffered because of the scam.

Money was taken from the colleges for giving recognition, and the nurse who was made registrar of the council was facing EOW case, Katare said.

Read Also ASI Seeks 4 Weeks From HC To Submit Survey Report On Disputed Bhojshala Complex In MP

Katare demanded an inquiry into the properties of Sarang’s OSD, Mahendra Gupta. Former minister Jaivardhan Singh demanded an inquiry against the staffers of Sarang.

As Cong govt was falling, nursing colleges were being given recognition: Sarang

Replying to the allegations, Minister Vishvas Sarang said that the nursing scam had taken place during the 15-month rule of the Congress government.

Laws to give permission to the nursing colleges were made after the BJP government returned to power, Sarang said.

In 2020, when the Congress government was falling, 353 colleges were given recognition letter, he said.

As Nursing Council is an autonomous body, the minister does not get any file, he said, adding that of all the colleges, which were given recognition during the Congress rule, 150 were closed after the BJP came to power.

The system of giving permission was made online and inspection by the professors of medical colleges was started by the government, Sarang said.

Besides the professors of medical college, the representative of collector was included in the inspection committee, he said, adding that 509 colleges have been closed.

Out of 66 unsuitable colleges, 39 were set up during Congress rule: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said out of 66 colleges, which were declared unsuitable by the high court, 39 were given permission during the Congress rule.

The high court will give punishment to the guilty, he said, adding that rules for opening colleges are being improved fast.