 MP: Man Hanged Upside Down, Beaten Up On Suspicion Of Bike Theft In Narsinghpur
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons have been arrested after a video showing them brutally thrashing a man in a locked room has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Tuesday. The video of the incident was also widely circulated on social media, showing the five youths assaulting the man on suspicion of stealing a motorbike.

In the viral video, the accused can be seen hanging the youth upside down and thrashing him mercilessly, hurling abuses at him for stealing the motorbike.

The incident took place under Chichali police station area and a case of kidnapping and physical assault has been registered, said an official.

5 Accused sent to judicial custody

All five arrested men were presented in the court which sent them in judicial custody, said Additional Superintendent of Police Nagendra Pateria on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old victim in his complaint filed on Sunday said that Kamal Basor and his associates abducted him, locked in a room and beat him up, accusing him of stealing a motorbike.

Asked about reports that if the victim was given electric shocks and petrol was poured on him, the ASP Nagendra Pateria said the probe was underway as per the facts narrated by the victim. 

