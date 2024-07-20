MP Nursing College Scam: Sarang Didn’t Take Moolah, Digvijaya Instigated Me, Claims Ravi Parmar In A Sting Operation

Vishwas Sarang |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI leader and nursing college scam whistle blower Ravi Parmar was caught in a sting operation, in which he said that minister Vishvas Sarang was not involved in money trail and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had asked him to raise the issue against minister to pursue his political vendetta.

The video of sting operation surfaced on the social media on Friday as BJP lashed out at Congress for fabricating facts against the minister.

On Friday, Digvijaya Singh and Ravi met chief minister Mohan Yadav and submitted the facts of the nursing college scam to him. In the video, Ravi is heard stating that all money was looted or taken by the bureaucrats and minister Sarang had no role in it.

The ex-CM had contested Lok Sabha election from Rajgarh constituency and Sarang was among the BJP leaders who had campaigned there. In his statement, Ravi said, “Sarang had conducted padyatra in Rajgarh constituency against the ex-CM. And everyone knows that Raja Sahab (Digvijaya Singh) does not spare his enemy”.

State BJP media incharge Ashish Usha Agarwal attacked Congress and alleged that its leaders fabricated facts. He stated that Congress leader Ravi was accepted that people approached him with the AI generated audio and video including the documents against the minister. He said Congress leaders Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar, Digvijaya Singh should apologies for their misconduct.

Digvijaya Singh meets CM

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and NSUI leader Ravi Parmar met chief minister Mohan Yadav and asked to resolve the nursing college entrance, study and exam issue, which are causing problems to lakhs of students in the state. The Congress leaders met the CM here on Friday.

The Pre Nursing Selection Test -2022 was conducted by Professional Examination Board for admission in government nursing colleges, in which 66,000 girl students appeared in the examination but the results have not been released till date.

Ravi explains

“When pressure, influence and temptation did not work, I am being cyber attacked. Using AI, a fake video has been released and an unsuccessful attempt is being made to divert the whole matter,” Ravi said.

He added, “I am fighting for the nursing students. Attempts were made to bring me down earlier as well. I was sent to jail, beaten with sticks, paraded around in handcuffs. Attempts were made to suppress my voice by making me fill a bond of Rs 50,000. When they did not succeed, they stooped to the lowest level.”

“I will follow legal process and take legal action against anyone who tries to tarnish my fight,” he said.