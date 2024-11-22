MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying Winters

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): November in Madhya Pradesh is proving to be colder than the previous year, with several cities recording significantly low temperatures. In Bhopal, the state capital, the mercury has plummeted to its third-lowest level in a decade. Other major cities, including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, are also experiencing temperatures below the normal 15°C mark. Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, remains the coldest destination, with daytime and nighttime temperatures witnessing sharp declines.

According to the Meteorological Department, the state is under the influence of cold winds due to active jet streams over northwestern India and two cyclonic circulations. These factors have intensified the winter chill over the past week, leading to a drop of 2 to 3°C in day and night temperatures. This trend is expected to persist, with brief relief before harsher cold sets in December.

The cold wave has impacted nighttime temperatures across all cities in the state, bringing them below 15°C. Notable readings from the past few days include:

Pachmarhi: 7.8°C

Shajapur: 8.1°C

Shahdol (Kalyanpur) and Mandla: 9.1°C

Sehore and Shivpuri (Piparma): 9.4°C

Katni (Piparoudh): 9.7°C

Umaria: 9.8°C

Larger cities have also recorded unusually low temperatures:

Bhopal: 10.2°C

Indore: 13.9°C

Gwalior: 11.1°C

Ujjain: 11.5°C

Jabalpur: 11°C

In Bhopal, this marks the third-coldest November night in the last decade, with previous lows recorded at 9.6°C in 2017 and 10.2°C in 2022. Similarly, Indore and Ujjain have also experienced colder temperatures than last year.

Bhopal typically experiences nighttime temperatures ranging between 9°C and 12°C in November, with occasional dips. Historical data shows a record low of 6.1°C in November 1941. Rainfall during this month is rare but has occurred twice in the last decade, with the heaviest rainfall recorded in 1936 at over 5.5 inches.

Gwalior stands out as one of the coldest cities historically, with temperatures dipping to 6°C in recent decades and an all-time low of 3°C in 1970. In contrast, the city has also recorded a daytime high of 37.3°C on November 2, 2001.

In Jabalpur, the lowest temperature in the last decade was 7.8°C in November 2022. However, the city’s record low stands at 3.9°C, recorded on November 12, 1989. Rainfall in Jabalpur reached a historic high of over 6 inches in November 1946.

Ujjain, known for its moderate climate, has recorded nighttime temperatures consistently between 10°C and 11°C over the past decade, with an all-time low of 2.8°C on November 30, 1974.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the current cold spell will continue for the next few days, with a slight respite before December ushers in harsher winter conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop further, with many cities potentially seeing single-digit lows.

Madhya Pradesh residents are advised to prepare for the upcoming chilly days and nights, as the winter season tightens its grip on the state.