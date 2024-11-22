 MP Updates: MP Sends Mahakal Laddus To Nepal; Man Dies Of Cold In Bhopal
MP Updates: MP Sends Mahakal Laddus To Nepal; Man Dies Of Cold In Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off a vehicle carrying the laddus given by the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for distribution during Shri Ram Janki Vivah Mahotsav in the Himalayan nation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

MP Sends Mahakal Laddus To Nepal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In its attempt to further boost relations between India and Nepal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday despatched 1.11 lakh laddus prepared at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to Nepal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off a vehicle carrying the laddus given by the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for distribution during Shri Ram Janki Vivah Mahotsav in the Himalayan nation.

The religious, cultural and friendly relations between India and Nepal are very old, the CM said. He called the initiative of sending laddus from the famous Ujjain temple to the neighbouring nation an important link towards deepening Indo-Nepal relations.

The laddus were sent to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for distribution in Mithila, Nepal, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh: Old Vehicles To Go Off Roads To Check Pollution, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain
article-image

Man Dies Of Cold In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year old man was found dead at the side of a bridge under Bajariya police station on Thursday morning, police said. Cops suspect cold weather could have led to the person’s death. Police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Gurjar informed that the 40-year old man was identified as Dharmendra Patel, a resident of Indore district.

He was found lying unconscious at the side of the bridge. He was taken to Hamedia Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police informed that the deceased family members told them that he was a boozer.

Police suspect that Dharmendra could have taken liquor in large quantity and over drinking could have been the reason for him to lay at the side of the bridge. Later, a sudden drop in night temperature coupled with the affect of liquor and cold could had led to his death. However, details will emerge after postmortem report, the police said.

