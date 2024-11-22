MP: DPI Again Directs Government Schools To Display Teachers’ Photos On School Boards | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The directorate of public instruction (DPI) has issued an order requiring teachers in government schools to display their photographs on school boards to ensure students can identify their teachers. Previously, the department had issued similar orders, but these directives were largely ignored. Earlier the department had mandated teachers to wear identity cards, but this was not implemented effectively. While the decision has been generally welcomed, there are some concerns. Upendra Kaushal, working president of Shaskiye Shikshak Sangathan, acknowledged the positive aspect of the move but pointed out potential problems, particularly for women teachers. According to Kaushal, displaying photographs and contact numbers on boards could invite unwarranted attention and some mischievous individuals might cause discomfort to female educators.

The president of Primary Teachers Association said that while the decision had been issued previously, it was not effectively followed. He said that not all teachers should be judged based on the actions of a few. The decision to display photos on board follows incidents in Sagar district where some teachers reportedly hired substitutes to teach on their behalf. This led to a departmental inquiry, the suspension of three education supervisors and five teachers and a renewed focus on accountability. Officials have warned of strict action against those failing to comply with the order.

Read Also MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Addresses 17th AUAP Conference In Bhopal (WATCH)

School edu min defends order

In response to concerns, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh defended the order, stating that the government is focused on improving the educational system. ‘Discipline is essential in every profession and it is our responsibility to be disciplined. Teachers must follow the duties assigned to them,’ he said.