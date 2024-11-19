 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Addresses 17th AUAP Conference In Bhopal (WATCH)
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 17th Association of Universities in Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) conference held in Bhopal on Tuesday and addressed the inaugural session.

The AUAP in cooperation with Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), Bhopal is organising the 17th AUAP General Conference and General Assembly Meeting with the theme: "The Paradigm Shift in Higher education: Values of Life" from November 18 to November 20, 2024 in the state capital.

article-image

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The theme itself defines it all. If we look at the glorious history of India, there will be no incident that any ruler educated here has attacked any other place across the globe. Though it is also true that people across the world came here to get education." CM highlighted that India has had the best education system in the world since ancient times.

CM Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is giving the message of peace to the world. He further emphasised that with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, there have been many major changes in the education system.

article-image

Meanwhile, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I participated in the inaugural session of the 17th AUAP conference with the theme "The Paradigm Shift in Higher education: Values of Life" in Bhopal. We emphasise creating a balance between education and life values. By lighting the lamp of higher education, we remove the darkness from the life of the student and develop thoughtfulness and morality."

"My best wishes to the students of my state to build a bright future by discharging humanity, morality and social responsibility along with education," he further wrote.

