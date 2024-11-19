Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Aerodrome police detained a 42-year-old man from Bihar who was deported to the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Sharjah for allegedly carrying a fake passport, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to light when the accused reached Sharjah and was found blacklisted during iris scans at immigration. He had been blacklisted earlier by authorities for engaging in an illegal activity on their soil.

Read Also Indore: Pax Urged To Reach Delhi Airport 1 Hours Before Scheduled Arrival Amid Fog

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma informed Free Press that they received information from the airport authorities about one Mohammad Kalam Kabadi, a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar. Kabadi was deported on a Sharjah-Indore flight after being found in possession of a fake passport. The accused, a labourer, had previously travelled to Sharjah but was blacklisted for illegal activities.

Alerted name & DOB

Subsequently, he made a fake passport by altering his surname and date of birth with the help of a local agent, changing his identity to Mohammad Kalam Raain. On his return to Sharjah, he was caught during the iris scan at immigration.

Case registered

The police registered a case against the accused under sections related to fraud and forgery and detained him. A probe is underway regarding the agent who provided the fake passport.