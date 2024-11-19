 Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMan From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore

Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore

Subsequently, he made a fake passport by altering his surname and date of birth with the help of a local agent, changing his identity to Mohammad Kalam Raain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Aerodrome police detained a 42-year-old man from Bihar who was deported to the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Sharjah for allegedly carrying a fake passport, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to light when the accused reached Sharjah and was found blacklisted during iris scans at immigration. He had been blacklisted earlier by authorities for engaging in an illegal activity on their soil.

Read Also
Indore: Pax Urged To Reach Delhi Airport 1 Hours Before Scheduled Arrival Amid Fog
article-image

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma informed Free Press that they received information from the airport authorities about one Mohammad Kalam Kabadi, a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar. Kabadi was deported on a Sharjah-Indore flight after being found in possession of a fake passport. The accused, a labourer, had previously travelled to Sharjah but was blacklisted for illegal activities.

Read Also
Bhopal: Burn Victim Gets Treatment After 9 Hours; AIIMS Referred Her To Hamidia Hospital
article-image

Alerted name & DOB

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Slams Varanasi Administration Over Ganga's Polluted State
Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Slams Varanasi Administration Over Ganga's Polluted State
Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today
Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 107th Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 107th Birth Anniversary
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rides Recovery Rally, Dow Jones Stays Indecisive; Bulls Back On Wall Street After 'Trump Effect'
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rides Recovery Rally, Dow Jones Stays Indecisive; Bulls Back On Wall Street After 'Trump Effect'

Subsequently, he made a fake passport by altering his surname and date of birth with the help of a local agent, changing his identity to Mohammad Kalam Raain. On his return to Sharjah, he was caught during the iris scan at immigration.

Case registered

The police registered a case against the accused under sections related to fraud and forgery and detained him. A probe is underway regarding the agent who provided the fake passport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore

Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man, Wife, Mother Booked For Abetting Trader’s Suicide; Two Absconding...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man, Wife, Mother Booked For Abetting Trader’s Suicide; Two Absconding...

Indore: Teen Boy Abducted, Stripped By Friend's Ex-Boyfriend

Indore: Teen Boy Abducted, Stripped By Friend's Ex-Boyfriend

Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore

In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore