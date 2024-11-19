Indore: Pax Urged To Reach Delhi Airport 1 Hours Before Scheduled Arrival Amid Fog |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you have to catch a flight from New Delhi to return to the city, be alert as such passengers have been advised to reach Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport one hour prior to the scheduled arrival time of two hours. In all, three hours prior to the departure of the flight.

The advisory was issued in view of fog and smog condition, which has engulfed the national capital severely. The advisory was issued on Sunday by IndiGo airline to travellers departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport of New Delhi for various domestic destinations. The airline issued the advisory to its passengers on its X account on Sunday.

The national capital is already badly hit by smog from the last few days; in the meantime the fog has also started to hit the visibility of the airport. Thus, the airline has issued the advisory to the travellers, starting their travel from New Delhi.

Ullas Nair, a proprietor of Vistaar Travels, said generally with the commencement of the winter schedule of the flight operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues such advisory to airlines to further pass it on to their passengers. In line with this, IndiGo has issued the advisory.

But its need has emerged rather early, owing to the double whammy as smog has engulfed the national capital, on the other hand fog has further reduced the visibility at the airport. In a X post IndiGo has stated that “Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedule.

We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels.” It may be noted that IndiGo is operating four flights from New Delhi to the city. These are 6E-6212, which departs at 5.00 hours, 6E-2016 departs from New Delhi at 8.55 hours, 6E-902, which departs from New Delhi at 17.30 hours and 6E-2208 departs from there at 21.06 hours.