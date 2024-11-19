Madhya Pradesh: 80 Bird, 33 Butterfly Species Recorded In First-Ever Survey @ Eco Park | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards wildlife conservation, the first-ever bird and butterfly survey was conducted at Eco Park in Umrikheda village on Khandwa Road, 13 km from Indore. The survey was a collaborative effort between the Indore Forest Department and Wild Warriors, an organisation dedicated to wildlife conservation in the region.

Over 15 volunteers along with officials from the Forest Department completed the survey. The results were impressive, with more than 80 bird and 33 butterfly species recorded during the event.

Notable species

Among the bird species identified during the survey were Mottled Wood Owl, Oriental Turtle Dove, Yellow-crowned Woodpecker, Black-headed Cuckooshrike, Indian Golden Oriole, White-bellied Drongo and Redstart, highlighting the ecological diversity of the area. The butterfly count was also noteworthy with species such as the Red Flash, Plain Palm Dart, Common Line Blue and Common Wanderer observed fluttering through the park’s lush greenery.

Boost to conservation efforts

The survey marked an important milestone in the region's ongoing conservation efforts. By cataloguing these species, the survey provides valuable data that will assist in monitoring the health of the local ecosystem and furthering efforts to protect and preserve these species. “It is exciting to see such a diverse range of species recorded in the first survey. This highlights the ecological richness of Eco Park and the importance of such green spaces in Indore,” said MS Solanki, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Forest Department.

Forest officials, volunteers join hands

The survey was led by Solanki along with Krishna Ninama, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Forest Department. Key bird experts and watchers, including Sachin Matkar, Ritesh Khabiya, Swapnil Phanse, Anshuman Sharma, Abhishek Paliwal, and Shrikant Kalamkar, along with other local volunteers, took part in the event. This initiative, which not only contributes to scientific knowledge but also raises public awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

Extra caution required

The success of this survey sets a strong foundation for future research and eco-tourism initiatives in the region. Local authorities and conservation groups are hopeful that Eco Park will continue to be a hotspot for biodiversity, attracting both nature enthusiasts and researchers. However, the department has to pay extra caution in protecting the natural biodiversity in the area, before starting jungle safari and starting more developments.