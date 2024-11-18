 Indore Updates: FSOs Conduct Checks At Street Food Hub Near Sage University; RTO Action Against Errant Public Transport Vehicles
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety officers conducted extensive checks in popular areas like Meghdoot Chowpatty and Vijay Nagar, collecting eight samples of various food items, including mayonnaise, garlic sauce, Schezwan sauce, and pasta pizza sauce, for testing.

Acting on directives from collector Ashish Singh, the operation aimed to ensure the safety of sauces and cheeses commonly served with street food, particularly Chinese cuisine.  In a parallel action, inspections were carried out at Sage University’s mess and canteen.

The team collected four samples, including red chilli sauce, Jeeravan masala, and vinegar, from the canteen, along with two samples of tur dal and fennel from the mess. Hygiene deficiencies were identified during the inspection, prompting the issuance of improvement notices to the university.  All collected samples will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for analysis. Based on the results, further legal action will be taken.

RTO action against errant public transport vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted extensive checks on public transport vehicles to ensure compliance with safety and operational standards. These inspections focus on verifying vehicle fitness, permits, insurance, PUC, and tax certificates. Overloading, overcharging of fares, vehicle speed, and the presence of speed governors were also checked. 

The team also appealed to the vehicle owners to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to enhance road safety. Regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma said that buses operating from Navlakha Bus Stand, particularly those on the Indore-Sagar and Indore-Bhopal routes, were inspected during the drive. 

More than 20 vehicles were penalized for violations such as overcharging passengers, exceeding capacity, and non-compliance with permit conditions. A total fine of over Rs 60,000 was collected from errant vehicle operators.

