 Bhopal: Real Estate Dealer Abducted By Traffic Constable, Accomplices
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of abduction of real estate businessman Nilesh Singh Thakur, a resident of Danish Hills in Kolar, came to light on Sunday. The incident took place between October 27 to 29 but was reported on Saturday.

According to police, one of the accused, who was posted as a traffic constable in Bhopal and is yet to be arrested, has been sent to the lines, the police added. Thakur told Kolar police that he was lured to Gwalior on the pretext of attending an engagement ceremony.

article-image

En route, his taxi was intercepted near Morena toll plaza and he was kidnapped. The accused, all known to Thakur, confined him in the basement of an unidentified hotel and assaulted him. Initially, they demanded ?1 crore to spare his life but later settled for ?30 lakh, which Thakur’s wife handed over in Bhopal on October 28.

The victim was released on October 29. Recently, the accused began demanding ?10 crore, threatening to release videos of Thakur being assaulted. This prompted him to file an FIR against Sanjay Rajawat, Pankaj Parihar, Hemant Chauhan, Om Rajawat, and Akash Rajawat, who are allegedly involved.

While most suspects are in Bhopal, traffic constable Hemant Chauhan has gone underground following his suspension. Kolar police station TI Sanjay Soni said police registered a case on charges of abduction, assault and extortion, but no arrests have been made so far. Investigations into the case are underway, he added.

