Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over two dozen people, including children, were injured in a cylinder blast in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The blast occurred near a handcart at the main bus stand on Sunday. The injured were initially given primary treatment at a local hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further care.

The explosion caused severe injuries, with many victims suffering burns on their hands and faces. Some of the injured were seen wandering in torn clothes, their distress highlighting the intensity of the blast.

The incident occurred during the busy Sunday market, which typically draws large crowds to the area. Many of the injured were from nearby rural regions and had come to the bus stand for shopping and other activities. The overcrowding likely worsened the impact of the explosion.

Local MLA, administrative officials, and social workers rushed to the spot to assist the victims. Immediate medical aid was provided at a nearby hospital before the severely injured were referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to help the injured amidst the thick smoke and debris. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, ensuring preventive measures are taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

The tragic incident has left the community shaken, and efforts are being made to provide necessary aid and support to the victims and their families.