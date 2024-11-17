 Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOver Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

The injured were initially given primary treatment at a local hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further care.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over two dozen people, including children, were injured in a cylinder blast in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The blast occurred near a handcart at the main bus stand on Sunday. The injured were initially given primary treatment at a local hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further care.

Read Also
‘Bhopal Husband-Wife Charred To Death Had Committed Suicide,’ Police Reveals
article-image

The explosion caused severe injuries, with many victims suffering burns on their hands and faces. Some of the injured were seen wandering in torn clothes, their distress highlighting the intensity of the blast.

The incident occurred during the busy Sunday market, which typically draws large crowds to the area. Many of the injured were from nearby rural regions and had come to the bus stand for shopping and other activities. The overcrowding likely worsened the impact of the explosion.

FPJ Shorts
KL Rahul Bats At Nets To Allay Injury Worries; Devdutt Padikkal To Stay Back In Australia As Back-Up
KL Rahul Bats At Nets To Allay Injury Worries; Devdutt Padikkal To Stay Back In Australia As Back-Up
JNU to Offer Elective on Indian Knowledge Traditions Across All Disciplines
JNU to Offer Elective on Indian Knowledge Traditions Across All Disciplines
Horrific! Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit With Can From Crowd During CONCACAF Nations League
Horrific! Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit With Can From Crowd During CONCACAF Nations League
FMGE December Session: Application Process Deadline Tomorrow
FMGE December Session: Application Process Deadline Tomorrow
Read Also
Bhopal Police Bust Inter-State Gang Supplying Fake IDs, SIMs, & Bank Accounts To Cybercriminals
article-image

Local MLA, administrative officials, and social workers rushed to the spot to assist the victims. Immediate medical aid was provided at a nearby hospital before the severely injured were referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to help the injured amidst the thick smoke and debris. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, ensuring preventive measures are taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

The tragic incident has left the community shaken, and efforts are being made to provide necessary aid and support to the victims and their families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Madhya Pradesh: Two Inmates Jump Parole, Escape From Gwalior Central Jail Within 2 Days

Madhya Pradesh: Two Inmates Jump Parole, Escape From Gwalior Central Jail Within 2 Days

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Plans To Develop Integrated Metropolitan Region Connecting...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Plans To Develop Integrated Metropolitan Region Connecting...

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In Madhya Pradesh

MP November 17 Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop 2°C Below Normal; 16 Cities Witness A Dip Below...

MP November 17 Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop 2°C Below Normal; 16 Cities Witness A Dip Below...