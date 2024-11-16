‘Bhopal Husband-Wife Charred To Death Had Committed Suicide,’ Police Reveals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police spearheading the case in which a man and his wife were charred to death in Jakhedi on Thursday morning, have revealed that the duo had committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze.

Misrod ACP Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul told Free Press that the duo who took the extreme was Satish Birade (26) and Amrapali Birade (24). They sold flowers and garlands to earn a living. The residents of their colony had witnessed smoke billowing out of their house on Thursday morning, after which they had informed police.

When the police rushed to the scene, they found the main door of the house locked from inside. After they broke the door open, they were shocked to find the entire house reduced to ashes and the charred bodies of the duo lying on the bed.

According to ACP Kaul, the fact that the door of the house was locked from inside confirmed that the duo had set themselves ablaze. The reason behind their extreme step is still under probe, he said. The investigating officials told Free Press that the post-mortem reports would arrive in a day or two because their bodies were completely charred. Their relatives are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind their extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

Wife didn’t want to live in joint family

Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the duo had got married three years ago. Satish lived in a joint family. After the marriage, frequent arguments used to take place between him and Amrapali because Amrapali did not want to live in a joint family. Thus, Satish had moved to a different house in the area with her.