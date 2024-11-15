Bhopal Shocker! Young Couple Burnt Alive In House, Only Ashes & Bones Found; Could Not Bare Child

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young married couple was burnt alive at their residence in Bhopal on Thursday. The enraged flames reduced them to ashes, leaving only their bones. The incident was reported in the slum area in Jatkhedi, Misrod.

The deceased were identified as Satish Birade (26) and his wife, Amrapali (24).

Whether it was an accident or the couple immolated themselves is yet to be investigated. Police said that the couple was unhappy as they could not bear a child in the three-year marriage and would often have to hear their family's taunts.

The constant pressure from family members and society might have forced them to take this extreme step.

The police have collected the remains of dead bodies and tied them in bundles. The reason for the fire will only be known after the post-mortem report.

According to information, one of the neighbours spotted smoke billowing out from Satish's house around 5:30 am on Thursday and screamed for help. Upon ruckus, the nearby people gathered there broke the lock of Satish's house and entered inside. Meanwhile, the police were informed and police reached the spot with emergency services.

Only ashes and bones left

The fire brigade brought the fire under control. The bodies of Satish and Amrapali were lying badly burnt on the bed; only ashes and bones were left.

Moreover, all the household items, including the refrigerator, cooler, and other electronic items kept in the house, were also burnt. The police then carried the remains in two bundles and sent them for investigation. The police have registered a case in the Misrod police station and begun the investigation.

The family members informed the police that the couple had been married for three years. There was a dispute going on, and that's why they were not in contact with them for a long time. Notably, the parents stayed near their house in Nai Basti.

Reason not yet known

The police suspected that there was a possibility that some object might have caused the fire in the house. Another reason could be they were tortured by family members for not having a child, even after being married for three years. This might have forced them to take this step.

The reason for the fire will be known after the investigation only.