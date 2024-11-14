 Madhya Pradesh Sub Inspector Suffers Heart Attack On Bike, Dies
Madhya Pradesh Sub Inspector Suffers Heart Attack On Bike, Dies

He remained lying on the road for about two and a quarter minutes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector suffered a heart attack while riding a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Thursday afternoon. He died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as sub-inspector Subhash Singh (60), posted in Bareilly, Raisen. He was a resident of Banaras, Uttar Pradesh.

The man was leaving from the petrol pump after refilling his bike's tank. He barely reached 50 metres away and suddenly fell from the bike. A crowd gathered and police was called. The police rushed him to a nearby hospital where was declared dead.

According to information, Subhash went to fill petrol from a petrol pump on his bike on Thursday afternoon near Bareilly. On his way back, he felt severe pain in his chest and tried to park his bike, some 50 meters away from the petrol pump. While he was parking, he fell down.

The petrol pump employees and on-lookers gathered around him, however nobody bothered to attend him. He laid on the road for about two to three minutes, until the police vehicle arrived. The police then took Subhash to Bareilly Hospital in a patrolling vehicle.

The doctors after treating him for 30 minutes, declared him dead. The doctors stated that he had died due to a silent heart attack.

Notably, he was going to retire after two months. He was survived by a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed in UP.

