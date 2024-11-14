 Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Catches Sarpanch Husband With Girlfriend In Car; Beats Mistress Publicly; VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Catches Sarpanch Husband With Girlfriend In Car; Beats Mistress Publicly; VIDEO

Aanchal SoodUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore when a woman caught her husband with his girlfriend. The angry wife caught the mistress by her hair and beat her as her stunned husband watched the dramatic scene.

The woman identified as Usha Arya saw her Sarpanch husband Jitendra Mali's romantic chat with his girlfriend Pooja a few days ago. Following which, she decided to bust them.

The video of the entire incident has been shared by Indorehighlights via their Instagram handle.

The viral clip shows Sarpanch Jitendra Mali and his alleged girlfriend in a car. When his angry wife stormed and started hurling abuses at them. She was seen striking the girlfriend multiple times and threatening her to come out of the car.

Meanwhile, the clueless girlfriend asked her, “Who are you? I don’t even know you.” To this, some male members accompanying his wife said, “Thane mein bataenge hum kaun hai. (We will introduce ourselves at the police station.)”

It was also heard that the woman was accompanied by some male members who were giving answers to the girlfriend's questions. He said, "Thane mein btayenge (Will tell you in the police station). While the husband was remain seated quietly in the car.

According to information, Usha Arya, the second wife of Jitendra Mali (45), sarpanch of village Sawan in Neemuch caught her husband with his girlfriend when they were sitting in a car on Wednesday. Notably, he was staying with his girlfriend in a hotel near Lal Gate on Indore Road. As soon as Usha saw them, she pounced on the mistress.

Upon ruckus, the police were informed. The police arrived at the spot and took all three to the Nanakheda police station.

Jitendra have two wives, wants to marry for the third time

It was also reported that Jitendra already had two wives and with them, he had two children each. He was first married to Sapna Mali about 20 years go and now, he was living with Usha from last 15 years.

Sarpanch Mali's first marriage was with Sapna Mali about 20 years ago. Mali, then, got married to Usha Arya, posted in the health department. Usha, now, alleged that Jitendra wanted to marry for the third time; this time to Pooja-- an Anganwadi worker.

Usha informed police that she read her husband's romantic chat with Pooja a few days ago. She tried to stop her husband but he didn't pay any heed.

She further said that she even talked to Pooja, but in vain. The duo's resistance forced her to take extreme step.

