Children's Day 2024: 7 Cartoons From Late 90s & Early 2000s To Inculcate Moral Values In Your Kids

By: Kajal Kumari | November 14, 2024
Didn't cartoons just make our lives wonderful and magical as kids? Remember how we would wait for school's last period to get over sooner just to get back home and watch your favourite cartoon while having lunch!
By the way, how about picking some of your favourite cartoons and watch with your kids and other children around you this Children's Day? Here are some cartoons which can teach good habits to the kids too!
1. Oswald: Remember the cute, kind and gentle blue octopus Oswald who lived in a big city? Also, remember how he always taught us kids to help our friends and talk to them respectfully?
2. Franklin The Turtle: Franklin taught us many day to day things like - never lie, respect elders, don’t keep work pending, plant trees, never be jealous with others and so on, in a fun way!
3. Dragon Tales: Who could have imagined two siblings would find a scale that can teleport them to a Dragon's world? While Tiny TV did! This cartoon showed a lot of moral values like help friends, team work, solving problems, and most importantly, being friends with your sibling!
4. Baby Looney Tunes: Oh! This cartoon had the cutest of characters. It was joyful to watch them play, make mistakes and then learn from those mistakes together. The cartoon taught all the day to day stuff that can be relatable to a child.
5. Bob The Builder: Bob the builder must be declared to most efficient engineer now! He just knew how to fix everything and to finish all his tasks on time!
6. Richie Rich: He is the kid all of us dreamt of being! But being the richest of all, Richie taught us humility and generosity.
7. Winnie-the-Pooh: Another cutest cartoon winnie showed us how important friendship, loyalty and self acceptance is!
Happy Children's Day to all the those innocent kids within us! This day, do take a trip down the memory lane and reminisce about your favourite childhood memories.
Thanks For Reading!