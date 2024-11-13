Madhya Pradesh Couple Participate In CM Mass Wedding Ceremony For ₹49K Cheque; Caught After Groom Refrains From Applying ‘Sindoor’

Madhya Pradesh: Couple Does Not Complete Marriage Rituals In Nagda's Mass Wedding Ceremony | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre sight captured eyes at a mass wedding event under the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, where a groom and bride sat idle at the mandap and refrained from performing any rituals. The duo neither took any phera nor the groom applied ‘sindoor’ to her bride.

According to information, the ceremony was held on Tuesday in Nagda district of Madhya Pradesh. The event took place at the Narendra Modi Sports Complex, where 81 couples tied the knot, with both Hindu wedding rituals and Muslim nikah ceremonies.

During the mass wedding one couple attracted attention by not completing the traditional wedding rituals.

Panchayat asked couple to attend ceremony for cheque

When questioned, the couple revealed that they are already engaged and their wedding was scheduled for February 2025. However, the Khachrod Panchayat had asked them to participate in this mass wedding ceremony so that they could receive a government cheque worth ₹49k along with other gifts.

The couple stated some conditions for participating in the event. They insisted they will only exchange garlands and will leave rituals like ‘sindoor’ and ‘pheras’ for the scheduled wedding date.

Stir among government officials

The ceremony proceeded on these terms, but some locals and guests caught them not performing the rituals and alerted the officials. The incident has raised numerous questions about the program's administration.

It was also reported that several other couples may not have fully complied with the program’s guidelines, further intensifying the scrutiny. This particular mass wedding, organised in Nagda, was attended by couples from across Madhya Pradesh. Couples from Hoshangabad, Dhar and Badnawar districts also participated in the ceremony.