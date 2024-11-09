 MP Shocker! Woman Throws Pot Of Boiling Curry On Daughter-In-Law For Not Giving 'Shagun' To Her Daughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker! Woman Throws Pot Of Boiling Curry On Daughter-In-Law For Not Giving 'Shagun' To Her Daughter

MP Shocker! Woman Throws Pot Of Boiling Curry On Daughter-In-Law For Not Giving 'Shagun' To Her Daughter

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Sunderbai, has sustained severe burns all over body. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sustained severe burns after her mother-in-law threw boiling hot curry on her in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday. The accused retorted to domestic violence, angry after her daughter tattled about her daughter-in-law not giving her 'shagun' (money as a form of respect).

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Sunderbai, has sustained severe burns all over her body. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Read Also
Shocker! Indore Man Smashes Mom To Death With 'Chakla' After She Tries To Stop Him From Beating Wife
article-image

According to information, Sunderbai is married to Sunderbai, a resident of village Bhorkhedi in Ujjain. She was cooking meals for the family as usual on Saturday. Suddenly, her mother-in-law Prembai stormed into the kitchen and started shouting at her, accusing her of disrespecting her daughter Batulbai. The argument turned heated when Prembai picked up a pot of hot gravy kept in the kitchen and threw it on her daughter-in-law, Sunderbai.

Her husband took her to the Charak Bhawan hospital, where she was admitted for the treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 14-Year-Old Boy Hung Upside Down, Beaten, Tortured With Burning Coal &...
article-image

'Why did you not give shagun to my daughter?'

The victim revealed that two days ago, she met her sister-in-law, Batulbai, a resident of Banskhedi, in the Haat Bazar held in Haatkhedi. Later, Batulbai dialled her mother Sunderbai and started tattling about her, saying that she did not pay her any money as a form of respect.

Agitated, Prembai started fighting with her daughter-in-law for not giving 'shagun' to her daughter and threw hot gravy on her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Is Constantly Working For Women Empowerment, Says CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Transferring Ladli...

MP Govt Is Constantly Working For Women Empowerment, Says CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Transferring Ladli...

MP Shocker! Woman Throws Pot Of Boiling Curry On Daughter-In-Law For Not Giving 'Shagun' To Her...

MP Shocker! Woman Throws Pot Of Boiling Curry On Daughter-In-Law For Not Giving 'Shagun' To Her...

VIDEO: Indore-Omkareshwar Chartered Bus Overturns On Indore-Khandwa Road, Passengers Escape

VIDEO: Indore-Omkareshwar Chartered Bus Overturns On Indore-Khandwa Road, Passengers Escape

Heartbroken Husband Applies Sindoor Before Bidding Farewell To Brain-Dead Wife In Indore; Donates...

Heartbroken Husband Applies Sindoor Before Bidding Farewell To Brain-Dead Wife In Indore; Donates...

5-Day Madhya Pradesh Round Trip: Explore Historic Bhimbetka, Magnificent Satpura Hills & Ujjain’s...

5-Day Madhya Pradesh Round Trip: Explore Historic Bhimbetka, Magnificent Satpura Hills & Ujjain’s...