MP Shocker! Woman Throws Pot Of Boiling Curry On Daughter-In-Law For Not Giving 'Shagun' To Her Daughter

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sustained severe burns after her mother-in-law threw boiling hot curry on her in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday. The accused retorted to domestic violence, angry after her daughter tattled about her daughter-in-law not giving her 'shagun' (money as a form of respect).

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Sunderbai, has sustained severe burns all over her body. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to information, Sunderbai is married to Sunderbai, a resident of village Bhorkhedi in Ujjain. She was cooking meals for the family as usual on Saturday. Suddenly, her mother-in-law Prembai stormed into the kitchen and started shouting at her, accusing her of disrespecting her daughter Batulbai. The argument turned heated when Prembai picked up a pot of hot gravy kept in the kitchen and threw it on her daughter-in-law, Sunderbai.

Her husband took her to the Charak Bhawan hospital, where she was admitted for the treatment.

'Why did you not give shagun to my daughter?'

The victim revealed that two days ago, she met her sister-in-law, Batulbai, a resident of Banskhedi, in the Haat Bazar held in Haatkhedi. Later, Batulbai dialled her mother Sunderbai and started tattling about her, saying that she did not pay her any money as a form of respect.

Agitated, Prembai started fighting with her daughter-in-law for not giving 'shagun' to her daughter and threw hot gravy on her.