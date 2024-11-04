Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 14-Year-Old Boy Hung Upside Down, Beaten, Tortured With Burning Coal & Chilli On Allegation Of Stealing Watch

Pandhurna (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy was hung upside down, and beaten with a stick on accusation of stealing a watch in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna. The accused tortured him with chili powder even as he begged for mercy. His friend was also caught and was given the same treatment.

The incident happened on November 1 and police have registered a case against the three accused. The visuals are now circulating on social media.

According to information, the incident occurred on November 1 in Mohgaon, and the boy's father filed a complaint against the attackers.

The boy’s father said he found out about the incident when his nephew showed him some pictures. The father was shocked to see people hurting his son. After speaking to his son, he learned the full story of the assault.

The victim explained that he was called to a shop by a person named Omkar Bramhé on that day. When he arrived with his 12-year-old friend, they met Nikhil Kalambe and Surendra Bawankar, who accused them of stealing a watch.

When they denied the theft, the accused tied their feet with rope, hung the boy upside down from a tin shed, and bound his hands from behind while beating him.

The boy said one of the attackers brought hot embers and mixed them with chili powder, then burned him with it. Despite his pleas for release and his tears, the attackers showed no mercy.

They also tied his friend's hands and threatened both boys before finally letting them go. Out of fear, he did not tell anyone for two days. People who witnessed the incident just laughed and recorded the attack instead of helping.

SP Sundar Singh Kanesh confirmed that, based on the father’s complaint, three people have been rounded up, and a case has been registered against them.