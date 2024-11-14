Children’s Day 2024: Rising Reading Challenges & Mental Health Issues Among Indore's Children |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14, a growing concern has surfaced regarding the well-being of children in Indore, with many grappling with significant reading difficulties and mental health challenges. Recent surveys and expert reports paint a troubling picture, urging educators, parents and communities to take immediate action to support the city's young population.

Declining reading habits

One of the key areas of concern is a sharp decline in children's reading habits. According to a recent National Literacy Trust (NLT) report, the percentage of children who enjoy reading has plummeted, particularly among boys. The Annual Literacy Survey, which involved 76,131 children and young people aged 5 to 18 in early 2024, highlights alarming trends in children's engagement with reading.

* Only one in three children (34.6 per cent) aged 8 to 18 said they enjoyed reading in their free time in 2024, a steep drop of 8.8 percentage points from the previous year.

* Additionally, just one in five (20.5 per cent) children in the same age group reported reading daily, marking the lowest recorded level since 2005, with daily reading dropping by 7.5 percentage points over the past year. These statistics raise concerns about the long-term effects of declining reading engagement on academic performance and cognitive development.

Experts warn that a lack of reading can hinder vocabulary growth, critical thinking, and overall literacy, setting back children’s educational progress. Arva Shakir, a teacher, said, "We are seeing an increasing number of children who have difficulty focusing on their reading tasks. Many are reluctant to pick up books, and even those who do struggle to process information effectively." Shakir emphasised that this trend not only hampers academic performance but also impacts children's self-esteem.

Mental health crisis

Alongside reading difficulties, mental health issues are rapidly becoming a crisis for children and adolescents. According to a 2024 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven adolescents aged 10 to 19 globally suffers from a mental health disorder, contributing to 15 per cent of the global disease burden for this age group.

Depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are some of the most prevalent issues among young people, with mental health problems affecting their overall well-being and academic success. A shocking revelation from the WHO report is that suicide is the third leading cause of death among adolescents aged 15–29.

Dr Smita Agrawal, a consultant psychiatrist based in Indore, highlighted the connection between academic stress and mental health issues. "The pressure to perform well academically is overwhelming for many children. Combined with the effects of the pandemic and increased screen time, it has created a perfect storm for mental health problems like anxiety and depression," she explained.

A call to action

As Indore faces a rising tide of reading problems and mental health concerns among its young population, it is clear that immediate and coordinated action is necessary. With children’s academic success and emotional well-being at stake, experts agree that a holistic approach, combining improved teaching methods, mental health resources and greater community support, is the key to reversing these troubling trends. As CBSE coordinator, UK Jha, said, “The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and if we do not address their learning and mental health needs now, we risk compromising their future potential.”

Measures for change Experts, including consultant psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi, Indore, Sahodaya chairperson Poonam Shekawat, CBSE resource person Manoj Bajpai and parent representative suggested following measures to create a more supportive environment for children.

Promote mental health for children:

1. Encourage open conversations: Create a supportive environment where children feel comfortable expressing their emotions.

2. Promote physical activity: Regular exercise helps reduce stress and improve mood.

3. Teach stress-relief techniques: Introduce mindfulness and relaxation exercises to manage anxiety.

4. Set realistic expectations: Ensure a balanced approach to schoolwork, play and rest.

5. Foster positive social connections: Encourage healthy friendships and peer support.

Improve reading interest and abilities:

1. Make reading fun: Choose engaging books based on interests and use interactive formats.

2. Read aloud together: Read with children to improve comprehension and fluency.

3. Set daily reading time: Dedicate a short, consistent time each day for reading.

4. Create a cozy reading space: Designate a special spot with plenty of books to encourage reading.

5. Use technology wisely: Incorporate e-books and audiobooks to make reading more engaging.