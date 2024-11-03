7 Must-Visit Places In Indore For A ‘Mama Mia’ Pasta Treat

By: Kajal Kumari | November 03, 2024
Italian food is coming up as the new favourite of this generation! This episode, let’s explore some top pasta spots in Indore!
1. Little Italy: Little Italy, as the name suggests, can give you pure Italian vibes. People like it for its cozy and relaxed ambience along with the taste.
2. Bella Pizzeria: Located in Indore's Old Palasia area, this place will serve you with a yummy plate of pasta and other fast food.
3. Jail - The Indori Cafe: Quite unique of a name, and so is the taste served by this place. How about trying a delicious plate of pasta with some refreshing beverage.
4. Ice Balls & Slice Square: This outlet is quite popular among citizens due to it's pocket-friendly price. You can go to New Palasia to enjoy your pasta only under ₹300 (for two).
5. Cakesmith's Alley - Known for baked items, this place also serves tasty Italian and Chinese. People appreciate the chef and ambience here.
6.Nafees Cakes & Grills: Along with some delicious cakes, Nafees has really nice Pizza, Pasta and beverages.
7. Mocha - Mocha serves a variety of cuisine, how about trying some pasta at the cafe this time?
So, which place are you going to hit this time?
Thanks For Reading!