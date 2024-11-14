 Madhya Pradesh: Dalits Attacked, Ambedkar’s Statue Vandalised As 200 Goons Storm Into Vijapur Village After Bypoll Voting Ends (VIDEO)
Madhya Pradesh: Dalits Attacked, Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised As 200 Goons Storm Into Vijapur Village After Bypoll Voting Ends (VIDEO)

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 goons attacked Dalit community in Vijaypur’s Gohta village on Wednesday night, shortly after the voting for bypolls concluded. They pelted stones at the villagers and set ablaze their houses, a transformer, around 5 electricity poles and cattle fodder. 

Statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised which has sparked a public outrage in Vijaypur, said the police.

Even after a significant disorder in the town, Vijaypur police station in-charge Pappu Singh Yadav said, no formal complaint has been lodged yet and action would be taken once complaints are received.

It is said that the police have termed the violence as ‘usual election tension.’ 

article-image

A Gohta village resident alleged such incidents are taking place because they refused to accept any voting directions from others. “On Wednesday night, stones were pelted, transformers and fodder was set on fire which has left the community feeling threatened without police support.”

Villagers expressed disappointment, saying, “Elections should be fair, but this one has been influenced by violence and fear. We have never witnessed anything like this before.”

article-image

Similar violence in other village 

Similar incidents of harassment and violence were reported in Sikahra village, where Dalit and tribal families faced threats and attacks. Also, a woman was assaulted while passing through the area, and other villagers were intimidated.

Though video evidence shows two police vehicles on the scene, the authorities claimed no formal complaints have been filed. Villagers question why the police haven’t taken any action against the attackers yet. The situation has caused fear in the entire locality.

In Sikahra village, locals allege that the people of Rawat community are using violence for voting against the member they had recommended.

They reported incidents of beatings and even gunfire on Tuesday before the election.

