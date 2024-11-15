MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Cash Reward To Man For Saving Lives Of 7 Family Members Met With Car Accident In Shivpuri (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to a man, Waris Khan, who saved the lives of seven members of family after a car they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajgarh over phone and congratulated him for his efforts to save the lives.

While taking over the phone, the CM told Khan that he would instruct the Rajgarh Collector to take his account number and the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to him.

शिवपुरी से भोपाल जा रहे एक परिवार के 7 सदस्यों की कार ब्यावारा के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर खंती में गिर गई थी। वहां से गुजर रहे एक नागरिक वारिस खान ने साहस दिखाते हुए कार का कांच तोड़कर सभी को बाहर सुरक्षित निकालकर जान बचाई।



"I would like to congratulate Waris Khan for saving the lives of seven members of a family after a car they were travelling in met with an accident, near Biaora, Rajgarh on Wednesday, November 13. The car in which the victims were travelling fell into a ditch. The family, residents of Shivpuri, were going for medical purposes. Waris Khan, a resident of Biaora, was passing nearby on a bike and as soon as he saw the car, he stopped and saved the lives of people in the car," CM Yadav told ANI.

Appreciating the efforts of Waris Khan, CM Yadav added that Khan did a great job and he was narrating the incident so that it would inspire others as well. He further appealed that one must help in times of trouble.

"Waris Khan has done such a great job. I am also saying this so that it inspires others. In such times of trouble, we must help, this is humanity and on behalf of the government, I have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to Waris Khan. I told the Collector of Rajgarh that on such a matter, we should also honour him on the day of 15th August. I would like to appeal to you again to always help each other in times of sorrow and pain. Such people bring glory to our state as well as the country gets fame," the CM said.