 Bhopal: Burn Victim Gets Treatment After 9 Hours; AIIMS Referred Her To Hamidia Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Burn Victim Gets Treatment After 9 Hours; AIIMS Referred Her To Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal: Burn Victim Gets Treatment After 9 Hours; AIIMS Referred Her To Hamidia Hospital

According to report, Susheela, 60, is disabled and worked as staff with a contractor near Nikhil Bungalow on Hoshangabad Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old burn victim could not get proper treatment till 9 hours after the incident on Saturday. She was taken to AIIMS, Bhopal, for treatment at about 9 am, which referred her to Hamidia Hospital where she was finally treated at about 6 pm. She was denied treatment as she didn’t carry Adhaar card.

According to report, Susheela, 60, is disabled and worked as staff with a contractor near Nikhil Bungalow on Hoshangabad Road.

On November 16, she was preparing tea in morning when her sari caught fire. Labourers rushed to save her. She was taken to AIIMS, Bhopal, where she was administered medicine and sent to Hamidia Hospital. Labourers brought her to Hamidia Hospital in noon but Hamidia Hospital burn unit did not admit her immediately because she did not have Adhaar card.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Women, 2 Daughters Thrashed Over Sub-Judice Land Dispute Case In Khargone
article-image

After repeated requests by labourers, the doctors gave her treatment at about 6 when she was admitted to burn ward. Burn unit head Dr Arun Bhatnagar said, “ Adhaar card is mandatory but usually it does not happen that patient is not admitted on this ground. Now, she has been admitted and treatment has started.

FPJ Shorts
NHRC Organises 3-Day Capacity-Building Programme On Human Rights For Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission
NHRC Organises 3-Day Capacity-Building Programme On Human Rights For Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Publishes 50-Mark Question Paper To Test Belapur Candidates' Local Knowledge
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Publishes 50-Mark Question Paper To Test Belapur Candidates' Local Knowledge
Delhi: CBDT Chairman Inaugurates Taxpayers' Lounge At India International Trade Fair 2024
Delhi: CBDT Chairman Inaugurates Taxpayers' Lounge At India International Trade Fair 2024
Bombay HC Rejects Dismissed Cop Sunil Mane's Bail Plea In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case
Bombay HC Rejects Dismissed Cop Sunil Mane's Bail Plea In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

Her granddaughter who in private job in Indore has come. We allowed her to meet grandmother Susheela.” When contacted, AIIMS burn unit doctor Dr Rahul Dubepuria said, “Normally, patients are not referred from AIIMS to any other hospital. But due to non-availability of beds in ICU, we had no other option but to refer her to Hamidia Hospital. But we gave her primary treatment.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Burn Victim Gets Treatment After 9 Hours; AIIMS Referred Her To Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal: Burn Victim Gets Treatment After 9 Hours; AIIMS Referred Her To Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal: Girlfriend Creates Ruckus At BJYM Leader’s Engagement, Files Rape Complaint

Bhopal: Girlfriend Creates Ruckus At BJYM Leader’s Engagement, Files Rape Complaint

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Going To UK, Germany To Woo Investors

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Going To UK, Germany To Woo Investors

Madhya Pradesh: 10 IPS Officers Among SPs Of 3 Districts Shifted

Madhya Pradesh: 10 IPS Officers Among SPs Of 3 Districts Shifted

MP Updates: LPG Cylinder Blast Turns Five Shops Into Ashes In Satna; State Government Is Ready To...

MP Updates: LPG Cylinder Blast Turns Five Shops Into Ashes In Satna; State Government Is Ready To...