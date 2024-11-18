 Madhya Pradesh: Women, 2 Daughters Thrashed Over Sub-Judice Land Dispute Case In Khargone
Madhya Pradesh: Women, 2 Daughters Thrashed Over Sub-Judice Land Dispute Case In Khargone

Jungle Raj prevails in Khargone as cops prefer to water down case

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Women, 2 Daughters Thrashed Over Sub-Judice Land Dispute Case In Khargone | FP Photo

Karahi/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her two daughters were brutally attacked by six goons over an ongoing land dispute in Karondiya village. A video of the incident went viral on social media shocking the community as one of two seriously injured daughters was reportedly pregnant. The assault unfolded even as the land dispute case was sub-judice. Despite the severity of the assault, local authorities registered a simple case of assault against the perpetrators much to the chagrin of locals.

Protectors turn predators?

BJP Mandal president Jitendra Singh Gaur vented his anger stating, “Silence of the police while women are tortured is a betrayal of justice. The system, instead of protecting the weak, is shielding the strong.” He vowed to raise the matter with higher authorities, including Prime Minister and Home Minister, and demand accountability for this travesty. The incident has drawn attention to deeper issues plaguing the region. BJP media cell member Shyam Mewar disclosed that the dispute stems from a fraudulent land transfer by victims' stepmother. Despite the ongoing court case, she sold the ancestral land. The buyers, allegedly emboldened by political protection, resorted to hooliganism to seize possession of the land.

Lawlessness in Mohan’s government?

Cabinet Minister Vijayalakshmi Sadho condemned the incident, stating, “The attack on these women highlights a complete breakdown of governance under the Mohan government. Such barbaric acts cannot and will not be tolerated.” Local police in-charge Jitendra Burman assured action: “A case has been registered, and the accused will be arrested and produced in court.”

Community uproar

Peaceful village of Karondiya was shaken by the violence. Villagers claimed rising hooliganism by land mafias, exploiting political connections to intimidate locals. They further claimed that despite widespread outrage and presence of BJP leaders at the scene, the police failed to take stringent action, fuelling suspicions of collusion.

When Will Justice Prevail?

As the court deliberates on the land dispute, cries for justice has grown louder. This incident serves as a grim reminder to vulnerable position of women in such power struggles, raising questions about the efficacy of the system meant to protect them.

