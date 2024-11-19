'Shadi Mein Khana Kam Padh Gaya,' Groom Shoots Transporter & His Brother-In-Law For Spreading Rumour In MP's Gwalior

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a newlywed groom shot a transporter and his brother-in-law over spreading rumors regarding a shortage of food in the wedding ceremony.

The transporter was shot in the waist, and his brother-in-law sustained a bullet injury in the hand. Both had been admitted to critical condition in the hospital. The police arrested the accused on charges of accused and were produced in court on Monday.

According to information, Ajit Jat (30), a resident of Ratwai village in Bijauli, Gwalior married on the day of Dev Uthni Gyaras, November 12. The next day, he heard people talking about shortage of food in the wedding reception, due to which several guests had to return empty-stomach.

After checking with the guests, he got to know that transporter Ravindra Rana and his brother-in-law Rahul Rana were spreading this rumour and there was sufficient food for the guests.

To avenge the insult, Ajit made a plan to shoot the transporter and his brother-in-law with his two friends, Sanjay Gurjar and Narendra Yadav.

He then called both of them to meet at a hotel in Baragaon on the night of 16 November. When Ajit got the opportunity, he shot transporter Ravindra Rana in the waist and the brother-in-law Rahul Rana in the hand. He was accompanied by his two friends. Both were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

On getting the information, the police have registered a case against the accused. The police then arrested the three accused, including Ajit, within 24 hours of the incident.

Notably, Ajit and Sanjay Gurjar were arrested on charges of attack, while Narendra Yadav was arrested for destroying evidence and helping the attackers escape. All were produced in court on Monday.