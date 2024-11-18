Tribal Mother-Daughter Shot While Sleeping Outside Home In Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman was shot dead while her daughter sustained severe injuries in MP's Gwalior. The incident took place on intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Daurar village of Gwalior, under the Mohana police station area in Gwalior district. The victims were sleeping outside their house.

The gunshot claimed life of the woman and her daughter sustained injuries. The daughter has been admitted to Gwalior's local hospital. Post mortem of the woman is underway. Police have registered a case and have begun further investigation into the matter.

According to information, the victims have been identified as Meera Bai and her daughter Rajwati, a resident of Daurar village in Gwalior rural. Armed assailants led by Vishnu Sharma allegedly opened fire on the duo. Meera Bai was hit in the chest and head, dying on the spot. According to sources, Vishnu Sharma was previously involved with Rajwati and had allegedly held her against her will.

Relations turned sour after Vishnu reportedly set their hut on fire, prompting Rajwati to sever ties with him. Singh claims Vishnu, accompanied by accomplices, targeted the mother and daughter out of revenge.

Police investigation

After the altercation, police was called immediately and a complaint was filed against the shooters. Police have intensified their investigation. Forensic teams have been deployed, and a manhunt is underway to nab the accused.