 MP Youth Jumps Into Canal To Give Diving Shot For Instagram Reel, Drowns
The search for the body continued on Monday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died while giving a diving shot for the Instagram reel in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Sunday. He handed over his mobile phone to a friend to record the reel and dived into a dam canal for a photogenic shot. He ventured into deep waters where he tragically drowned to death.

His friend screamed for help and the nearby people gathered and tried to save but it was too late. The rescue team also reached the spot on time but as it was getting dark, the operation was stopped. The search continued on Monday morning.

According to information, Deepesh Lodha (20), resident of Kusmauda, ​​had reached Gopisagar Dam with his friend on Sunday evening. Both of them went to the drainage side of the dam from where a canal emerged.

Deepesh then made a plan that he will jump in the canal and asked his friend to make a reel for the same. His friend agreed. Following this, Deepesh gave his phone to his friend and jumped into the dam. It was reported that they had no idea about the depth of the water.

He then swum for nearly 3 to 4 minutes and started drowning. Meanwhile, his friend shouted, “Save my friend.” Notably, his friend didn't know how to swim. Farmer Phool Singh Banjara, who lives nearby the dam heard the voices of Deepesh's friend. By the time Phool Singh reached the spot, Deepesh had drowned.

Rescue team reach on time

Deepesh's friend informed the rescue team and rescue team reached the spot on time. The SDERF team searched for him, but could not find him. The rescue has been stopped as it is night and he will be searched again on Monday morning.

