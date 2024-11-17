 Bhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon

Bhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon

Just 15, Jai Bhatia studied at Isha Home School in Coimbatore; he also plays guitar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An e-book penned by a 15-year-old boy in the city has become the number one bestseller in its category on Amazon.  Jai Bhatia’s debut book, detailing his experiences as a student at Isha Home School, Coimbatore, is titled ‘Diary of an Isha Home School Kid - A Place Beyond Just Straight A’s’.

Jai’s father is an army officer posted in Bhopal whereas his mother is a dentist. Jai attended Isha Home School in Coimbatore where he was deeply influenced by the school's emphasis on self-awareness and creativity Jai’s book captures the essence of the school’s innovative approach to teaching, offering readers a glimpse into the unique experiences that shaped his academic and personal growth.

Read Also
Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand
article-image

The e-book has been edited by Jai's elder sister, Jayati Bhatia, a final-year law student at Symbiosis University in Pune. “The funny part is, after every term break, when you finally go home, you end up missing school…Isha Home School grows on you,” he writes in one of the chapters of the book, which is soon to be published in paperback format. 

Jai is also a guitarist with multiple levels of classical guitar from Trinity School of Music London, a singer who has been learning Hindustani classical music since the age of 7, and a songwriter with an impressive bouquet of original compositions to his credit on his YouTube channel by his name. 

FPJ Shorts
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday
Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

Bhopal: Deceased Multiple Statements Before Death Confuse Cops

Bhopal: Deceased Multiple Statements Before Death Confuse Cops

Bhopal: Real Estate Dealer Abducted By Traffic Constable, Accomplices

Bhopal: Real Estate Dealer Abducted By Traffic Constable, Accomplices

MP: Digital arrests Reported In Rewa & Jabalpur In Last 24 Hours

MP: Digital arrests Reported In Rewa & Jabalpur In Last 24 Hours

Bhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon

Bhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon