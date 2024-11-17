Bhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An e-book penned by a 15-year-old boy in the city has become the number one bestseller in its category on Amazon. Jai Bhatia’s debut book, detailing his experiences as a student at Isha Home School, Coimbatore, is titled ‘Diary of an Isha Home School Kid - A Place Beyond Just Straight A’s’.

Jai’s father is an army officer posted in Bhopal whereas his mother is a dentist. Jai attended Isha Home School in Coimbatore where he was deeply influenced by the school's emphasis on self-awareness and creativity Jai’s book captures the essence of the school’s innovative approach to teaching, offering readers a glimpse into the unique experiences that shaped his academic and personal growth.

The e-book has been edited by Jai's elder sister, Jayati Bhatia, a final-year law student at Symbiosis University in Pune. “The funny part is, after every term break, when you finally go home, you end up missing school…Isha Home School grows on you,” he writes in one of the chapters of the book, which is soon to be published in paperback format.

Jai is also a guitarist with multiple levels of classical guitar from Trinity School of Music London, a singer who has been learning Hindustani classical music since the age of 7, and a songwriter with an impressive bouquet of original compositions to his credit on his YouTube channel by his name.