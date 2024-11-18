Indore: Dilapidated Road Causing Respiratory Problems, Residents & Commuters Demand Immediate Action

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is ironic that infrastructure development that is supposed to make life easier for people, many a times proves to be just the opposite especially if its supporting infrastructure is not upgraded or maintained in proper condition to cater to the rush of people who use these new facilities.

Such infrastructure nightmare is the fate of people who reside in Nayata Mundla area an area that has become synonymous with RTO office and the newly opened ISBT, or who have to commute to and from the area.

The ISBT bus stand in Nayata Mundla was opened with much fanfare in September this year and the RTO has been functioning from the area since 2016 but through these years one thing that has remained constant is the dilapidated condition of the road that connects Palda Square and ISBT and RTO office.

People riding on these roads are facing traffic congestion, itching eyes and breathing problem caused by numerous potholes and clouds of dust due to the dilapidated road. The road is in a state of utter neglect and traffic bottlenecks are a regular feature turning riding on the road into a nightmare, causing frustration among residents and commuters alike.

Despite the commencement of operations at the new bus stand, the authorities seemingly overlooked the dire condition of the connecting roads. Many argue that these roads should have been repaired before starting the bus stand. The poorly maintained roads are not just an inconvenience but a public health hazard as well.

The cloud of dust from vehicular movement aggravates air pollution, leading to a spike in dust-related allergies and respiratory problems for people. Residents have called on local authorities to prioritise road maintenance to prevent further inconvenience and health risks. Commuters have expressed resentment against the dilapidated condition of roads from Palda Square to Nayta Mundla, saying this leads to traffic jams.

Balkrishan Tiwari, the Priest said, "The road has potholes every few meters, causing severe problems for residents. Several townships, the RTO office and a new bus stand have been constructed, yet the road's condition has worsened. People moved to this area seeking peace, but daily traffic jams cause them constant inconvenience. The dust clouds on the road lead to breathing difficulties and eye irritation for commuters, which the authorities should address."

Dr Shipra Ahuja Joshi, Professor said, "The condition is really bad, and it’s worth wondering how the authorities are so oblivious about such bad condition. The industrial area near this road is one of the city's highest revenue-generating area, yet the road remains in such poor condition. The ISBT and RTO office are here, but the authorities are failing to take necessary steps to repair road, raising question that how can our city transform into a smart city. The numerous potholes are causing spinal problems and hours long traffic jams. Additionally, the dust clouds on the road are worsening respiratory problem among commuters."

Bhagwan Das Ladda, Spice Trader said, "Driving on these roads is dangerous. Every trip feels like a gamble with safety, as the risk of accidents has increased due to large potholes. Dust clouds cause coughing, itching and other health problems. Traffic has significantly increased because of the bus stand and RTO office, yet the poor road condition is leading to severe traffic congestion."

Gopal Agrawal, Businessman said, "Accidents are on the rise due to the dilapidated state of the road. At night, the heavy dust clouds make visibility difficult. After traveling on this road, people are often covered in dust in such a manner that they become unrecognisable. Despite paying taxes, the authorities have failed to provide us with safe roads. It’s truly disappointing."

CS Kharat, Chief Engineer West Zone Indore, PWD told Free Press that the tender for construction of the road has been issued. Once it is passed, the road construction work will start.

Sunil Jadoun, Zonal Officer, Indore Municipal Corporation added that the IMC has filled the potholes recently and will fill the remaining potholes. The road construction work comes under the PWD which has issued the tender.