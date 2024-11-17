Overheard In Bhopal: Unhappy Officer, Second Thoughts, Deprived Of Sweetener & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

All for Bangla, Gaddi!

An IAS officer is generally given the charge of more than one department to carry out the government’s projects, but an IAS officer is holding the charge of a department in the capital only to enjoy an official bungalow and cars. The Principal Secretary (PS) has been given a position to let him avail of the benefits of an official house and cars. The Sahib's wife is on deputation. So, he has been posted in Delhi. Before retirement, a Big Ma’am had posted this PS in Bhopal to let him have an official house in the state capital, where the Sahib seldom visits. It is heard that, if necessary, the files are sent to Delhi, but the government is barely paying any attention to it. Most of the officers are unhappy with the higher-ups in the government for showering benefits on the PS who has never helped anyone during his career.

IPS officer wins

IAS officers generally emerge victorious whenever they lock horns with their IPS counterparts. But a police officer of a department has won a battle against his female rival, an IAS officer. The senior IPS officer and the IAS officer of the department were not on good terms. The IAS officer stopped signing most of the files. She was overlooking her official duties, and, because of her waywardness, the work of the department was suffering. Ma’am has recently been transferred from the department. She had, however, made all efforts to shift her IPS colleague. Because of her wilful nature, the officials of the department heaved a sigh of relief, after her transfer. On the other hand, the officials of the department, where she has been shifted, are reportedly unhappy. It is not the first time that it happened to Madam. She has never been on good terms with her colleagues in the departments she has been posted in the past few years.

Unhappy officer

A senior IAS officer is unhappy with the administrative reshuffles. The Sahib made all efforts to woo the higher-ups in the government, including the head of the state, for a plum posting. He also tried to please the Bade Sahib, and used his close aides to cheer all influential people. His efforts, however, came to naught; for, a plum posting eluded him, although departments had been allotted to others after the administrative reshuffle. The Sahib had set his eyes on a department for a long time. The officer of the department, where he wanted to go, was shifted, but this Sahib was not sent there. It seems Sahib has failed to use his clout at the top. Although the Sahib is disappointed by what has happened to him, he still hopes he will get an important job someday.

Second thoughts

An IPS officer, going to the Centre on deputation, is set to stay back in the state. The Sahib took back his application seeking deputation to the Centre. But he changed his mind after getting an important position. Because the Sahib’s wife is on deputation to the Centre, he also decided to go there. Now that he has given up on the idea of going to the Centre, he may call back his wife to the state. About this officer, it is said that he has no personal agenda, and works sincerely. The head of the state likes his style of working. On his advice, the head of the state recently inspected an office, and afterwards, he appreciated the IPS officer’s way of working. When the Sahib got the new department, it was thought he would not remain there for a long time, but because his relationship with the head of the state has improved, he may keep on working there.

Deprived of sweetener

An IAS officer is upset by sudden transfer, which has deprived him of a huge amount of sweetener. The Sahib has recently done such a work that fetched him a lot of backhanders. He assured his close aides of allotting some work, and the amount of bribe for it was also fixed. But the officer, who has been transferred to the department in place of the Sahib, has a clean image. Ergo, it will be difficult for the Sahib to get the work of his old chums done. Some amount of money, which the Sahib was to get for some work, was in the hands of a few people. The Sahib fears lest he should lose the dough. He is pressuring them to give him the money he owes to them, but some of them are in no mood to do it. There are reports that immediately after his transfer to the present department, he has begun to make efforts to get a plum posting.

Dressing-down

An IAS officer who considers himself to be smart is receiving dressing-down from the higher-ups in the government. They are not satisfied with the functioning of the department where the officer is posted. So, the Sahib is often slammed for something or the other. Whenever a piece of information is sought from him, he begins to fumble and fails to furnish the exact data. Ergo, the Bade Sahib takes him to task. A few officers are, however, happy about it. He seems to have been out of Lady Luck’s favour for a few months: the position he wants slips out of his hands. The Sahib, who seems to have become a football, has been shifted to different departments in a few months. By means of his clout, though he had got an important department, he was removed from there. He hoped he could firm himself up in a new atmosphere in the place where he was posted. But now, the condition he is in, indicates he is unlikely to get any important assignment in the coming days.