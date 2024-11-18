 MP: Youth Faints While Reviewing Missing Child’s CCTV Footage In Police Control Room; Constable Saves Him With CPR
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who had come to see the CCTV footage related to a missing child in the police control room in Guna suddenly fainted and fell down. The constable present there gave him a CPR, after which he regained consciousness. The young man was taken to the hospital and is healthy now.

According to information, a few days ago a child named Rajkumar Rajak had gone missing from Cantt area. His acquaintances Santosh Rajak (28), resident of Ashoknagar along with Naval Rajak and Cantt police station head constable Mahendra Bais came to check the CCTV footage. While examining the footage, Santosh suddenly fell from the chair and fell on the ground.

article-image

As soon as the young man fell from the chair, constable Omcharan Kushwaha, lady constable Bhavna Chauhan and Naval Rajak, who came with Santosh Rajak got scared and informed the senior officers. Meanwhile, CCTV control room constable Omcharan Kushwaha immediately gave him CPR.

article-image

Following this, Santosh regained consciousness after some time. Cantt police station in-charge TI Anup Kumar Bhargava sent Santosh to the district hospital in his car.

The incident reflected the significance of prompt medical response in emergencies and highlighted the dedication of police personnel in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals.

