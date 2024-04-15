 MP: Notorious 'Chaddi Chor' Gang Caught Stealing Women's Lingerie From Balcony; CCTV Clip Goes Viral
According to information, the recent theft occurred at two places in Jabalpur, Vijaynagar (Urban) and Panagar (rural).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious 'Chaddi Chor' gang has left Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in sheer shock! The bizarre gang, apparently, steals women's undergarments drying in the open balconies of the houses.

The matter came to light on Monday after a woman lodged a complaint with police after being troubled by frequent thefts.

According to information, the recent theft occurred at two places in Jabalpur, Vijaynagar (Urban) and Panagar (rural). One of the cases pertains to Bilgawan village of Panagar police station area of Jabalpur, where a complaint was lodged by the victim Sunita Kori along with other villagers. Lodging her complaint, she said that the thief stole many clothes in a single night.

Similar case has come to light from Vijayanagar police station area. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced in which a masked thief was roaming around doing recce. As per Kalpit Saraogi, a resident of Vijayanagar area, a masked man drove to his home on a scooty and stole the undergarments after some time. He said the same incident occurred in the past as well.

According to Panagar police station in-charge Ajay Singh, police have arrested one of the gang members identified as Vijay Thakur alias Lalu Thakur, acting on the complaint of the villagers. During interrogation, the accused said he tears off and throws the undergarments away after stealing. Police have also recovered many stolen clothes from the accused. There have been many other cases registered against the accused since the past.

