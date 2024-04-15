Bhopal: Simhastha 2028 Expected To Attract Around 12 Cr Pilgrims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Much ahead of the Ujjain Mahakumbh, slated for 2028, the Urban and development and Housing Department and other departments are working in tandem to ensure that the largest congregation of Hindus in Ujjain goes down in the annals of history as a grand success.

According to a rough estimate, around 7 crore pilgrims visited Ujjain during the last Mahakumbh, but the government estimates that for the Simhastha 2028, around 12 crore people will visit Ujjain to take holy dip in the Shipra river. All the departments are looking into providing the best of the facilities and amenities to the pilgrims.

A few meetings of the officials have already been convened in Bhopal to chalk out the plan. All preparations are though in a nascent stage. Arrangements are being made keeping in view the arrival of around 12 crore pilgrims Therefore arrangements are being made by keeping the highest ever possible flow of people in Ujjain during the upcoming Mahakumbh. The discussions have been done on how to keep the water of Kshipra river pure as every day, lakhs of people will take holy dip.

In the last Mahakumbh, around 10,000 temporary toilets were constructed in Ujjain but expecting huge turnout the number will be much bigger this time. A senior officer of the transport department said that a couple of meetings have already taken place to chalk out traffic arrangements in the ancient town for the Mahakumbh. The e-vehicles and other transportation facilities are being mulled over. A committee has been formed in this regard. The transportation facility will be ensured from other cities to Ujjain. The parking areas will be identified. Environment friendly vehicles will be ensured. The routes of vehicles entering Ujjain and from Ujjain, vehicles ferrying people inside the city would be chalked out.