 Bhopal Power Cut April 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Subhash Nagar, BDA Colony & More; Check Full Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut April 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Subhash Nagar, BDA Colony & More; Check Full Schedule

Bhopal Power Cut April 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Subhash Nagar, BDA Colony & More; Check Full Schedule

This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent press note issued by the authorities, it has been announced that several areas in Bhopal will experience power cuts tomorrow. Residents in the following localities are advised to take note of the timings mentioned for the scheduled power outage:

Areas and timings

- Secretariat, New Subhash Nagar, Chambal Colony, Ashoka Enclave, and nearby areas will face a power cut from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

- Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace, and vicinity are scheduled for a power cut from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Read Also
Rewa: 6-Year-Old Stuck At 42 Feet In Borewell Dies; Body Found After 44 Hours Of Rescue Operation
article-image

- Agrawal Nagar, Aavasita Parisar, BDA Colony, Shiva Royal, Aakriti Green, and nearby areas will experience a power cut between 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

- Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekri, and neighbourhood are included in the power cut schedule from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

- Lastly, P&T Colony, Char Imli, Forest Colony, Ketki Hostel, and nearby areas will face a power cut from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Read Also
MP Weather Updates: Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Sagar, Seoni & Others; Expect Winds @ 60...
article-image

This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board to ensure the smooth functioning of the grid and to prevent any unexpected outages in the future.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly, making arrangements for any essential tasks that require electricity during these specified hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut April 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Subhash Nagar, BDA Colony & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut April 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Subhash Nagar, BDA Colony & More; Check...

MP: Morena BJP Candidate's Supporters Flout Election Code, Put Up Hoardings Wishing Ambedkar Jayanti...

MP: Morena BJP Candidate's Supporters Flout Election Code, Put Up Hoardings Wishing Ambedkar Jayanti...

Bhopal: Despite Walkover, VD Sharma Campaigns With All His Might

Bhopal: Despite Walkover, VD Sharma Campaigns With All His Might

MP Weather Updates: Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Sagar, Seoni & Others; Expect Winds @ 60...

MP Weather Updates: Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Sagar, Seoni & Others; Expect Winds @ 60...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Jhooth Ki Guarantee,' Congress Leader Jitu Patwari Takes A Jibe At BJP...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Jhooth Ki Guarantee,' Congress Leader Jitu Patwari Takes A Jibe At BJP...