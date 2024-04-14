 MP Weather Updates: Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Sagar, Seoni & Others; Expect Winds @ 60 Km/H
While the weather might clear up briefly, two upcoming western disturbances could bring more rain and hail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has issued a warning for 15 districts due to expected changes in weather conditions on Sunday. Sagar, Ashoknagar, and North Seoni might experience rain, hailstorms, and lightning, with potential wind speeds reaching 60 kilometers per hour. 

Additionally, Mandla, Chhindwara, Damoh, Shivpuri, Anuppur, and Sheopur could also see thunderstorms with lightning. There's a chance of rainfall in the evening in Morena, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Vidisha.

article-image

According to IMD Bhopal’s scientist Pramendra Kumar, various weather systems like cyclonic circulations, trough lines, and a western disturbance are causing these conditions, which are expected to persist for a few days. While the weather might clear up briefly, two upcoming western disturbances could bring more rain and hail.

Over the next two days, certain districts, including Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Umaria, Anuppur, Katni, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur Kalan, and others, are expected to experience wind speeds of 30 to 40 km/h along with light rain. On April 15, areas like Betul, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi, and Singrauli may also see some rainfall.

