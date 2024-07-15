MP: Narmadapuram Admin Cracks Down On Arbitrary Fee Hikes In 79 Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram administration has prepared a list of 79 schools in the district that have been arbitrarily increasing their fees. The administration has demanded detailed information from these schools regarding the fee hikes implemented from the academic years 2020ñ21 to 2023ñ24.

Based on complaints from parents of students, the administration found that the fees had been increased by approximately 10% to 20%. Consequently, the department has summoned the management of these listed schools. The school management representatives have been given different dates to present their case.

The school officials are required to appear on July 15, 16, and 18 to respond to inquiries.

According to the district education officer of Narmadapuram, notices had already been issued to about two dozen of these 79 schools following complaints. Among these, over a dozen schools have agreed to refund the increased fees to parents. Other schools have been given the opportunity to present their case to the administration. If the responses from the concerned schools are not satisfactory, the administration may impose fines of Rs 2 lakh per school. Additionally, legal action may be taken against school operators if the fines are not paid.

A few days ago, the district administration took action against the two private schools and directed them to return the fees to the parents.

The administrative authorities have taken actions against several private schools across multiple districts in the state. Under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Private School Fee Regulation Act.

Pvt schools announce indefinite strike

In response to the education departmentís crackdown, all private schools across the Narmadapuram district have announced an indefinite strike starting July 15. From Monday, all private schools will remain closed in the district.

School education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh issued a stern warning to private schools, stating that action will be taken if they closed down their institutes. 'Children are the future of the country. Any disruption to their education will not be tolerated. If private school operators have any issues, they should come forward and discuss them. We will address their problems. Keeping schools closed is not acceptable,' said the minister.