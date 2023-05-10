MP: LoP Govind Singh offers BJP's Anup Mishra his choice of seat if he joins Congress

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress party has become highly active ahead of state assembly elections, leaving no chance to lure BJP's dissident leaders. In another such attempt on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh has offered former minister and nephew of Atal Bihari Bajpayee Anup Mishra to contest assembly elections from his choice of seat if he joins Congress.

"Anoop Mishra is our old friend and we cannot bear the step-motherly treatment given to him in BJP. So it is our responsibility to treat him with respect. And ever since we offered him to join the Congress, BJP has suddenly started treating him special," he said.

LoP Singh further reiterated if Anoop Mishra wants he can join Congress and can contest assembly elections from his choice of seat.

Notably, a few days ago he had invited Mishra to join Congress. After Congress' invitation, BJP state president VD Sharma held a closed-door meeting with Mishra who was sulking over being 'sidelined' in the party.

On rise in gun licence in Gwalior-Chambal region ahead of elections, LoP Singh said, " Apart from pgiving protection, arms licence is a source of employment to the youth in Gwalior Chambal-zone. Unemployment has gripped the area, forcing youths to commit suicide. Therefore, it is better that they are given arms licenses so that they can get some means of employment. But, police must do a background check and see that the person does not have any criminal record before issuing the licence."