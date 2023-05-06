MP: 'Shivraj is no more my brother,' says former minister Deepak Joshi as he joins Congress holding a picture of father & ex-CM Kailash Joshi in hand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Deepak Joshi joined Congress today.

He reached the PCC office in Bhopal with the picture of his father Kailash Joshi-- the former CM of MP, and joined the Congress party in presence of sate president Kamal Nath.

"BJP has destroyed the ideology of Jansangh. I will not contest from any seat in Dewas, if the party wants, I am ready to contest from Budhni," Joshi said.

Along with Deepak, Radhelal Baghel, who was MLA from Datia district, also joined the Congress on Saturday.

Before leaving from Dewas, Joshi visited Khedapati temple in the morning and got a 'Mangal Tilak' by elder sister as blessings.

In Dewas, he said, "my sugar level has shot up seeing lollipops in BJP, my sugar level has increased. To get it under control, I am joining a party that believes in discipline and etiquette.

"Shivraj ji may consider me as younger brother, but he is never one for me. I consider Atal ji as my God and will continue to do so," he added.

'BJP delayed father's memorial'

Disappointed with BJP's behaviour, Deepak Joshi said "My father was the Chief Minister, Member of Parliament from Bhopal. When we demanded to build his memorial, Kamal Nath ji asked me where do you want the land and in just three month a place was allotted in Hatpipliya. On the other hand, Shivraj ji took 30 months to approve the memorial."

Seen as a terrorist in Dewas: Joshi

"I am seen as a terrorist in Dewas. I have told Kamal Nath ji that I am not interested contesting the election. I do not want to go to Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, nor do I want a post in the organization (Congress). I am happy to contest from Budhni though"