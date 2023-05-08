Bhopal: Joshi’s exit prompts BJP to reach out to sulking Anup Mishra

digital3

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-MLA Anoop Mishra, who is sulking apparently over being ‘sidelined’ by the party, met BJP state president VD Sharma in the state capital on Sunday. The closed door meeting between the two BJP leaders that lasted for around twenty minutes comes a day after party ex-MLA Deepak Joshi shifted his loyalty to Congress. A few days back, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh had offered Congress membership to Mishra saying that he was not getting the due respect in the BJP. In an attempt to assuage Mishra’s resentment, the State BJP chief met him and reportedly gave a patient hearing to his grievances.

Reportedly after ex-MLA Deepak Joshi shifted his loyalty to Congress, the BJP taking a serious note of Joshi’s exit has started reaching out to the disgruntled party leaders. “ After Deepak Joshi’s episode, the process to quell the anger of disgruntled leaders of the party has already commenced. On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had met former MLA Satyanarayan Sattan and on Sunday, BJP state president VD Shama held discussions with ex-MLA Anup Mishra,” said an office bearer of BJP Organisation on condition of anonymity.

Sources in BJP said that the ruling party did not want to bite any other humble pie after Deepak Joshi’s exit, hence it has started to communicate with the ‘sidelined’ leaders as they could create a problem for the party in future. Therefore, now BJP is in the bid to ensure that the house should remain in the order as it cannot afford any more exit from the party.

‘Joshi’s exit just a trailer’

Nath’s remark leaves BJP guessing The statement of State Congress President Kamal Nath that Deepak Joshi’s episode was just a trailer and the whole film is yet to come, has left the BJP in a fix. BJP is trying to figure out the big names who are in touch with the Congress and could desert the party over their unfulfilled demands. The name of BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi also figures in the list of the displeased lot. Tripathi has already announced to form a political outfit raising the demand for a separate Vindya State. His volatile political stand has always left BJP in a tight spot.

CM flies to Delhi

A day after ex-MLA Deepak Joshi - son of former CM late Kailash Joshi - joined Congress stating that not everything was in order in the BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flew to New Delhi on Sunday. It is being surmised that the chief minister is going to apprise the party leadership of the political situation in the state. In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress is reportedly trying to bring its fold the disgruntled leaders of BJP.