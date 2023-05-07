Overheard in Bhopal: Better half turns bitter & strategy leaked

Representative Pic |

Aspiring for CS post

A woman IAS officer who generally keeps away from work has set her eyes on the post of chief secretary. There are chances that the present chief secretary will get another extension, but since an order is yet to be issued for it, many senior bureaucrats have shown their longing for this coveted post. Ergo, the woman officer is also trying to hit the bull’s-eye. On the one hand, she tells her friends that she is not keen on becoming the chief secretary, but on the other hand, she emphasises on the fact that those who became chief secretaries were handling the same position as she is doing now. Nevertheless, she is the senior-most IAS officer in the state after the chief secretary, but her drawback is that she does not want to work. The officer is heading one of the most important departments in Mantralaya, but she barely goes to office. The work-related files are brought to her another office where she works for half a day.

Strategy leaked

A retired IAS officer has been asked to make a strategy for securing tribal votes for the ruling party. He is taking feedback on the condition of tribal people. The officer is also gathering information about the reasons behind difficulties the ruling party is facing in getting tribal votes. Sahib is not answerable to anyone in the government. He gives a report to a high-profile person. On the grounds of the report Sahib is giving, the high-profile person is completing the documents and sending them to the Central Government, but there has been negligence in the work. The feedback on the tribal people collected by the retired officer is getting leaked. An officer in the department of Sahib leaks out the information to his friends in the Congress. This is the reason that the Congress begins to search for an answer to whatever strategy the ruling party makes to drum up support of the tribal people.

Dressing-down

A senior Congress leader recently dressed down a senior IAS officer. The bureaucrat called up the politician to find out how he was. The Congress man took the call and discussed some issues with the officer, but immediately after that, the politician ticked him off, wanting to know the reasons for suddenly remembering him after three years. The Congress leader also told the officer that the latter was lobbying for the ruling party these days. Nevertheless, the bureaucrat’s efforts, to tell the Congress leader that he is committed to the opposition party, came to naught. The officer, once very close to the Congress leader, has been maintaining a distance from him for the past few years. Since the election is nearing, the bureaucrat is trying to befriend the politician again, but the officer is worried about the dressing-down the Congress leader gave him.

Better half turns bitter

The family of an IAS officer shunted out to the loop line seems to be on the verge of collapse. A complaint about this Sahib has been made to the state government, and the complainant is none other than his wife, who has made charges of harassment against him. There are whispers in the corridors of power that Sahib misbehaves with his better half. Although she has left her husband because of alleged harassment, the woman has resolved to tell the government about his misdeeds. The officer, known for his wayward nature, easily gets angry with anyone, so the government did not give him any important department for a long time. He tried to go to the Central Government on deputation, but his efforts came to naught, since nobody was ready to take him. Otherwise also, he has fallen prey to frustration. During the rule of the BJP as well as of the Congress, he was in the loop line, so but for having his teeth set on edge, he cannot do anything.

In the soup

An officer of the additional chief secretary (ACS)-rank is worried about the minister of his department. The minister does not return the files unless he gets some moolah. The ACS tried to convince the minister that one cannot get lucre against a file, but he is not ready to listen to the officer. The minister has clearly said whosoever a person may be unless he directly contacts him, his work will not be done. The officer recently received a directive from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in connection with a piece of work. The ACS spoke to the minister about it and sent the file to him, but the minister did not return it. Although the ACS reminded him several times of the file, the minister did not give him any importance. Considering the importance of the file, when the officer directly sent it to the Chief Minister's office, the minister went off the deep end. Consequently, Sahib finds himself caught between two fires.

All for collectorship

A conspiracy is being hatched to remove the collector of an important district. Once the collector had invited the wrath of the Election Commission (EC) which removed him from the post because of showing negligence in work. The issue is being raised again before the election. It is heard that some young IAS officers are encouraging people to complain to the government against the officer, besides they are making efforts to spread the news that the EC will remove the collector before the election. Since a campaign against this upright collector is on the boil, some officers have set their eyes on the district. An officer, who has

got a shock, is longing for the collectorship of the district and, what is more, another officer, close to the higher-ups in the government, also craves for it.